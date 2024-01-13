Taylor Swift rocks Kelce jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk to Chiefs game

Kristin Juszczyk's designs never go out of style.

The fashion designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is making a name for herself in the industry, and the latest person to rock one of her creations is none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in a custom-made Travis Kelce jacket ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins wild-card playoff game, ready to cheer on her beau.

Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

And of course, Kyle Juszczyk made sure the social media world knew where the jacket came from.

Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk https://t.co/py60MZ6NS8 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 14, 2024

The NFL also shared a video of Swift's entrance on Instagram, where 49ers tight end George Kittle chimed in as well to credit Kristin Juszczyk.

"@kristinjuszczyk sheeesh the detail on that jacket tho!" Kittle commented, before tagging Kyle Juszczyk. "@juicecheck44 must be proud."

Kristin Juszczyk originally began making her own outfits when she and Kyle wanted a custom Halloween costume one year. Since then, she has taken her sewing expertise to new heights, creating game-day outfits for herself out of Kyle's 49ers gear and making outfits for other NFL wives, like Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles, and even players such as Deebo Samuel.

According to Kate Rooney of KRON4 News, Kristin Juszczyk tried shooting her shot with Swift this time around -- and it worked.

Back story: Kristin designed a piece for Brittany Mahomes in the past. This week she sent one of her original-design puffers for Brittany to wear.



She decided to “shoot her shot” and send one for Brittany to give to Taylor Swift, too, in hopes Taylor would wear it. She did! https://t.co/4w3reA2KeO — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 14, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk now can add Swift to her list of high-profile clients, and it's clear the NFL fashionista is just getting started.

