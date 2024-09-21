How Mason can join elite NFL company with strong game vs. Rams

Jordan Mason is on the cusp of accomplishing something just six other NFL running backs have done when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Mason rushed for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in each of San Francisco's first two games of the 2024 NFL season. If he does so again in Week 3, he'll join an illustrious list of running backs to tally at least 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in each of the first three games of a season.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins also has the opportunity to join the same exclusive club, listed below:

| PLAYER | TEAM | SEASON | GAMES

| Jim Brown HOF | Cleveland | 1958 | 6

| O.J. Simpson HOF | Buffalo | 1975 | 5

| DeMarco Murray | Dallas | 2014 | 4

| Emmitt Smith HOF | Dallas | 1995 | 4

| Dalvin Cook | Minnesota | 2019 | 3

| Curtis Martin HOF | N.Y. Jets | 2004 | 3

| | | |

| J.K. Dobbins | L.A. Chargers | 2024 | 2*

| Jordan Mason | San Francisco | 2024 | 2*

| *active streak

Mason, who signed with the 49ers in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, made his first NFL start in Week 1 against the New York Jets after San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey was ruled out of the contest. With the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year since placed on injured reserve with a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis, it's Mason's time to shine.

The 25-year-old has done just that since his opportunity arose, tallying 147 yards and one touchdown on the ground in the 49ers' 32-19 win over the Jets in the season opener, and rushing for 100 yards and another score in San Francisco's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

There will be even more pressure on Mason to carry the run game Sunday in LA with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is known to also tote the rock, sidelined with a calf strain.

But if the first two weeks are any indication, Mason is up to the challenge -- and might even make a little bit of NFL history along the way.

