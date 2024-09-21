Shanahan labels Guerendo as ‘next man up' in Deebo's absence

It's safe to say the 49ers are pretty banged up heading into Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell remain on IR, and receiver/do-everything threat Deebo Samuel won't play either for San Francisco. The 49ers' Friday injury report was even more bleak: tight end George Kittle is doubtful, while cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive end Nick Bosa are questionable to play.

So, it's looking like San Francisco -- a team full of the NFL's top stars at their respective positions -- will rely on inexperienced depth pieces, albeit against a similarly wounded Rams squad.

Though he entered training camp effectively at No. 5 in the 49ers' pecking order for carries, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is set for a significant role Sunday against Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in the 2024 fourth-round draft pick during an interview with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan."

"We're excited about Isaac," Shanahan told Papa. "He's getting closer and closer to getting some more opportunities. We're down two backs with Christian and Elijah [injured]."

Jordan Mason was fantastic in the lead-back role in Weeks 1 and 2, but the 49ers had the ever-versatile Samuel to help shoulder the load in the backfield. Without Samuel, though, Shanahan will have to go further down the depth chart.

"JP has been doing a hell of a job these last two weeks and his stamina, the way he's been running, he hasn't needed to come out much, especially with Deebo in there," Shanahan told Papa. "But now with Deebo not an option, [Guerendo] is the next man up. And especially with Deebo not an option at kick returner, he's the next man up."

Samuel was the only 49er to return a kickoff through two games, so Guerendo appears likely to step in his place. That might not be the worst thing; Guerendo nearly took a kick to the house in the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Isaac Guerendo nearly houses the kickoff return 😳 pic.twitter.com/DuJKxcgIgV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

It's not hard to understand Shanahan's belief in Guerendo after seeing his 4.33-caliber speed at work in that highlight. After all, Shanahan is known for having incredibly quick running backs during his 49ers tenure.

"[Guerendo] has got a certain speed set that is a little different than our other backs," Shanahan explained. "I'd compare him a little bit more to Raheem [Mostert] in the past. As [49ers running backs coach] Bobby [Turner] will say, Raheem's an eyelash faster. But Raheem is faster than everybody -- Isaac's pretty damn close. And so that's an impressive thing."

Purely based on their 40-yard dash times, Guerendo actually has the "eyelash" edge over Mostert's 4.34 split at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine.

That combination of raw talent and an almost desperate backfield situation sets up well for Guerendo this weekend.

"We really like him and when he gets his opportunity, I know he'll be ready," Shanahan said of Guerendo," and it could be this Sunday."

