Jennings believes he'd be Super Bowl LVIII MVP if 49ers beat Chiefs

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home his third Super Bowl MVP trophy in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the 49ers in February at Allegiant Stadium.

But who would earn the honor if it was San Francisco hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings believes the award had his name on it.

“I think so too, I think so too,” Jennings said while agreeing with CBS News Bay Area’s Vern Glenn about the wideout deserving the Super Bowl LVIII MVP.

Jennings has a strong case.

He finished the crushing loss with four receptions for 42 yards and what many assumed to be a game-winning touchdown grab.

JAUAN IS LIKE THAT! NINERS TAKE THE LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/d6UuFIWcYY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Kansas City had other plans.

However, Jennings’ true “MVP” moment came when he successfully converted a stunning trick play.

Jennings connected with reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the game’s first half that fooled the Chiefs’ defense.

Shanahan dialed up some Vegas magic 🪄😱 pic.twitter.com/r68FoBccM3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Later that heartbreaking Feb. 11 night, Jennings said the play “felt awesome” and was a duplicate of what he and 49ers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs pulled off as Tennessee teammates.

Pretty cool: Jauan Jennings ran the same trick passing play at Tennessee years back. Ran to perfection then and in tonight’s Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/qqEVyTQCmF — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2024

Those two have great chemistry and have been chalking up more sensational plays before Week 1 of the 49ers’ 2024 NFL season.

Jennings wasn’t Super Bowl MVP, but he made a huge impact and now has tons of motivation heading into his fourth NFL season.

“I did, I did,” Jennings said about scoring two impressive touchdowns. “I can’t even believe it. It’s hard to believe sometimes, but I actually did it. [My] family is so proud of me.”

“We all want to win it -- to win the game. That’s where my mind is at. [Losing] definitely burns. It hurts. But it is motivation. This is the time. There is no better time than now.”

San Francisco has one of the league’s better rosters, so no one will be surprised if the 49ers return to the final game of every season.

Jennings, in particular, is craving the opportunity to fight for the 49ers to earn the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He’ll probably want Super Bowl MVP if the time comes, too.

