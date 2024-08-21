49ers' Jennings, Dobbs have great play pitch for Shanahan

Jauan Jennings has been drawing up plays while Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers figure out who will be star quarterback Brock Purdy’s backup.



And it is safe to say, Jennings, who loves scoring ridiculous touchdowns, wants to add another glorious moment to his San Francisco lore.

In talking to CBS News Bay Area’s Vern Glenn Tuesday, Jennings hilariously suggested recreating a special play he made with college teammate Joshua Dobbs -- with Shanahan’s approval, of course.

“I actually told Dobbs, I said, 'We need to tell Kyle, first play of the game, let's throw the Hail Mary,” Jennings said (h/t 49ers Webzone’s David Bonilla). “First play of the game, let's do it,'"

Dobbs, competing for second-string quarterback rights with Brandon Allen, was Jennings’ quarterback at Tennessee during the 2015 and 2016 NCAA seasons.

Jennings referenced the legendary moment where the two Volunteers famously connected on a walk-off 43-yard Hail Mary to give Tennessee a 34-31 road win over SEC rival Georgia in 2016.

In 2016, new 49ers backup QB Josh Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings on an incredible Hail Mary in the final seconds to lift Tennessee past Georgia in Athens. Now, they’re teammates.#49ers pic.twitter.com/LM1DtyU5sb — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 18, 2024

The tandem has been Tennessee royalty ever since.

It would be quite the spectacle if Shanahan were to give a green light on the dream Hail Mary to begin the 49ers’ 2024 NFL season.

While it is an outlandish idea, San Francisco notoriously considers all options and trickery -- especially with the wideout of interest.

Jennings, a quarterback throughout high school and some college, threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. The dreamy-but-possible Haily Mary isn’t too far-fetched.

Shanahan dialed up some Vegas magic 🪄😱 pic.twitter.com/r68FoBccM3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

The Faithful shouldn’t expect fireworks of that magnitude to begin the quest for San Franciscio’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Purdy will take all meaningful snaps this regular season anyway, and it is uncertain who would be in his place if he were injured.

However, a successful Hail Mary from Dobbs to Jennings would put the “Passtronaut” on the list of the greatest ever to throw prayers to the end zone.

