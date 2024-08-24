Ex-49er Kinlaw brought to tears reflecting on life, NFL journey

Javon Kinlaw's career with the 49ers didn't go quite as he -- or anyone else -- had hoped.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft posted only five sacks and seven tackles for loss across four seasons with San Francisco. The defensive tackle struggled with injuries, limiting him to only 10 total games in 2021 and 2022 after a promising rookie campaign.

This offseason, Kinlaw rejoined his former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh with the New York Jets. During a training camp press conference last month, Kinlaw became emotional discussing his journey to the NFL and his ability to keep a positive attitude.

"I'm very religious. I talk to my mom a lot," Kinlaw told reporters. "My mom and my family -- they were the reason. I had a lot of dark days, and just to be able to touch that grass -- it's a big blessing.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman broke down at the podium, a testament to the magnitude of his difficult road to where he currently stands. Kinlaw immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago at the age of 2 alongside his mother and brothers; they struggled with homelessness through his early childhood.

"I've been through a lot," Kinlaw continued through visible emotions. "That's all I can say. But I never gave up. A lot of people would've given up. But I never gave up."

It's an important reminder about the humanity of professional athletes, many of whom -- like Kinlaw -- battle the same struggles as anyone else.

And though he might not have met expectations in San Francisco, 49ers fans surely hope that he succeeds in a new setting alongside several other former members of the organization.

It won't take long for Kinlaw to reconvene against his original team, either. The Jets visit Levi's Stadium on September 9 for a Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown.

