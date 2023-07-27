Shanahan lays out expectations for Kinlaw, Jackson in 2023

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have been looking for a pass rusher to play opposite Nick Bosa for several seasons, and coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Javon Kinlaw and Drake Jackson are up for the task.

On Wednesday, the head coach gave updates on the two defensive linemen that have yet to reach the potential that the front office saw in them prior to being drafted. Shanahan believes that both Kinlaw and Jackson are well on their way after complete dedication during the offseason.

"Kinlaw’s been unbelievable," Shanahan said. "Just in the fact that, you guys see how he looks, and he's just gone a full year with no setbacks to get through OTAs with that and then our 40 days away, it continued. As that happens he just keeps looking better and better and everyone knows the specimen that he is.

"Hopefully that can continue through training camp so he can really tie that to football. And if he can do that, and stay healthy, with the way he's worked and the way his talent is and his mindset, I feel it's a matter of time for him."

The head coach added that giving the fourth-year defensive lineman more reps on the field would be ideal in theory, but not in reality. Missing time due to injury since the start of his NFL career has been unfortunate for Kinlaw but the club does not want to heighten his risk for injury either.

Jackson, who did not see limited action due to injury like his position mate, has also been incredibly diligent since the end of the 2022 season. The USC product’s rookie season started strong but the rigors of the NFL were more than what Jackson was physically prepared for.

"Drake, his rookie year, had to get in much better shape to make it through the whole year,” Shanahan said. "He stayed here right when the season ended. That's why he had a great OTAs. A lot of guys put in so much work and then the 40 days away they're like, all right, let me go take a break before we come back.

"He didn't, he stayed here the 40 days away, kept doing everything he had done since February and he's still continuing to climb, so we're excited about him."

Both linemen appear to have reshaped their physiques since the end of the 2022 season. Kinlaw has a lot to play for after the club chose to not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Putting a career-best season on film could set the massive defensive tackle up for a multi-year contract.

Jackson is set to prove he was worth the second-round pick the 49ers spent to bring him to Santa Clara. Having the physical endurance to be effective for a full 17-week season and beyond is just the first step in the second year of his NFL career.

