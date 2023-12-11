How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Sunday's win vs. Seahawks

Brock Purdy is having a record-breaking season, and his performance in the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium added to his NFL-leading numbers.

The quarterback finished the Week 14 game completing 19 of his 27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 yards with two touchdowns and a 122.1 passer rating. Purdy recorded a 70.4 completion percentage -- his seventh in a row of 70 percent or higher, which is the longest streak for a 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana in his 1989 season.

Purdy was perfect on his six throws of 16 yards or more downfield for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy also completed all three of his passes 20 or more yards downfield, which puts his season total at a league-high 65.9 percent (Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud is No. 2 at 57.1 percent).

If the regular season ended today, Purdy's mark of 65.9 percent would be the best number by any quarterback for a season since 2006, when PFF began tracking the statistics.

Purdy also was comfortable under pressure, completing six of his seven pass attempts for 104 yards when facing Seahawks defenders. The 49ers were efficient when using play action, with five completions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy’s 9.896 yards per attempt on the season also would be the highest of any qualifying quarterback in 67 years if the campaign ended today, per ProFootballReference. Chicago Bears signal-caller Ed Brown averaged 9.92 yards per attempt in 1956.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 14 PFF grades:

Offense

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 90.0

Aiyuk caught six catches on eight targets for 126 yards, five of which resulted in a first down. Forty-eight of the wideout’s 56 receptions, or 85.7 percent on the year, have resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

WR Deebo Samuel - 83.5

Samuel registered seven catches on nine targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. Ninety-three of his 149 receiving yards came after the catch. His four missed tackles ties Los Angele Rams wideout Cooper Kupp for most by a receiver in Week 14.

The receiving duo of Aiyuk and Samuel is not just effective in the passing game. They received the league's top run blocking grades by receivers for Week 14 (minimum 10 run blocking snaps).

1. Samuel - 90.3

2. Aiyuk - 89.6

3. Khalil Shakir - Buffalo Bills - 76.9

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 66.0 overall, 72.4 pass blocking (no pressures allowed)

LG Aaron Banks - 39.2 overall, 26.9 pass blocking (one hit, one hurry)

C Jake Brendel - 50.7 overall, 35.0 pass blocking (two sacks)

RG Jon Feliciano - 91.4 overall, 75.1 pass blocking (two hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 81.3 overall, 59.2 pass blocking (one sack, three hurries)

Feliciano topped the group with a 93.3 run blocking grade, and McKivitz wasn't far behind with a 90.5 run blocking grade.

Defense

S Ji'Ayir Brown - 88.3

The rookie safety had an outstanding game picking off Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock for his second interception of the season. Brown registered one quarterback hurry and allowed only one catch in coverage on two targets for three yards. The safety also recorded two stops.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 81.9

The feisty defensive back allowed two catches on five targets for 10 yards with two pass breakups. Lenoir also snagged a Lock pass, but the interception was nullified by penalty.

Defensive line:

Nick Bosa - 82.4 overall, 82.3 pass rush (two sacks, six hurries, one batted pass, four run stops)

Javon Kinlaw - 60.8 overall, 66.0 pass rush (one sack, three hurries)

Clelin Ferrell - 66.0 overall, 62.6 pass rush (one sack, one hurry)

Javon Hargrave - 56.9 overall, 71.4 pass rush (two hurries)

Randy Gregory - 28.6 overall, 47.7 pass rush (one sack, one hurry)

Chase Young - 86.3 overall grade, 81.4 pass rush (one hurry, one deflection that led to Fred Warner’s interception)

Kevin Givens - 84.1 overall grade, 66.8 pass rush (two run stops)

