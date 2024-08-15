Titans' Adams issues astute 49ers warning to Seahawks' Witherspoon



The secret's out: the 49ers' offense is good.

Perhaps nobody knows how difficult it is to defend San Francisco's star-studded offense than the longtime rival Seattle Seahawks and their defenders.

Former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, had a message for former teammate and fellow defensive back Devon Witherspoon in Thursday's joint practice between Seattle and Tennessee.

Jamal Adams and Devon Weatherspoon jawing back and forth. Adams: You better get ready because San Fran is gonna have that ass. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2024

Well put.

San Francisco beat Seattle 31-13 in Week 12 and 28-16 in Week 14 during the 2023 NFL season. In two games, the 49ers averaged 452 total yards of offense and 21 first downs.

It's safe to say the 49ers did ... well, what Adams said.

