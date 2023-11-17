49ers injury report: Williams, McKivitz practice; Banks out

SANTA CLARA — There is no drama surrounding the availability of left tackle Trent Williams this week.

The 49ers will be near full strength on Sunday when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.

Williams took part in full practices Thursday and Friday and does not appear on the team’s official injury report.

He returned to the 49ers’ lineup last Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury. Although he estimated he was playing at 75- to 80-percent efficiency, Williams’ presence played a role in the 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Sometimes if you can just get out there, play the game, you actually come out a little better,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR’s Murph and Mac Show.

“And that seems to have been the case with Trent."

The 49ers figure to have all of their starters available on both sides of the ball, except left guard Aaron Banks. He remains out of action due to a “turf toe” injury. It is unclear when Banks will be available to return to action.

Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will make his second start in place of Banks. Feliciano was scheduled to begin sharing time with right guard Spencer Burford before Banks’ injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed this week.

Left tackle Colton McKivitz sustained minor ankle and knee issues coming out of the game against the Jaguars, but he is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game.

“I’m sure he's hurting,” Lynch said. “Colton's a tough dude, and it's going to take a lot to get him out of there. I think we were fortunate.

"He got rolled up in those piles that happen in there, and so I think we were fortunate that he came out like he did. And Colton is very tough. So he's practiced, and I think he should be good to go."

The only injury the 49ers sustained coming out of their Week 10 game was to backup offensive lineman Nick Zakelj. He sustained a torn biceps while playing special teams and is out for the season.

The 49ers placed Zakelj on injured reserve this week and are expected to activate an offensive lineman from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Jesse Davis, Ilm Manning, Corey Luciano and Henry Byrd are the players the 49ers are considering for promotions.

Also, cornerbacks Samuel Womack and Darrell Luter, and defensive end Robert Beal made it through their second full weeks of practices. Womack and Beal are on injured reserve, while Luter is on the physically unable to perform list.

By the end of next week, the 49ers must make decisions on each of those players. The options: activate to the 53-man roster, keep on their injury lists for the remainder of the season or waive.

