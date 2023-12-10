How rookie Brown draws inspiration from former 49ers safety Goldson

Following San Francisco's emphatic 28-16 win on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown revealed he has drawn inspiration from another former 49ers defensive back who now serves as one of the team's Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows.

During an interview on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Postgame Live," Brown shared that former All-Pro safety Dashon Goldson set a standard he aims to emulate with his play.

Ji'Ayir Brown discusses emulating Dashon Goldson's passion and physicality for the game 💪 pic.twitter.com/0U4G0ryTGJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

"Man, he's [Goldson] definitely been a great help," Brown told Donte Whitner on "49ers Postgame Live." "I was watching his highlights the other day, and just the passion he played with. You know the way he flew around, the way he hit people. It's a tradition here at the Niners to play that kind of football. I just want to uphold that standard and contribute the best way that I can for the team."

Goldson famously patrolled the back end of the vaunted 49ers defense under former coach Jim Harbaugh, earning Pro Bowl honors back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012, while earning a First Team All-Pro nod in 2012.

Brown has shined in the 49ers' secondary since taking over a starting role following a season-ending injury to All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga during the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2023 third-round draft pick picked off Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the second half of Sunday's win, marking the second time this season the rookie defensive back has registered a fourth-quarter interception this season.

Tig brings in the pick!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/H80pS3tT8g — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

As the 49ers look to make a Super Bowl push, they will rely on the rookie safety to play a pivotal role on a stout defense that's held its opponent under twenty points for five consecutive games.

