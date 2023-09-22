How PFF graded 49ers in dominant Week 3 win over Giants

After the 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants in Week 3 on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium, defensive end Nick Bosa shared he believed this iteration of San Francisco's defensive line had its best game yet, and the PFF grades reflect a solid performance.

The star-powered group racked up 17 total pressures on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed only 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 137 yards, one interception and a 64.2 rating.

The defensive line's Week 3 pressures might be less than the 27 that Bosa and Co. were able to record against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year felt the group worked better as a unit.

Defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave led the group in quarterback pressures, and they were even better against the run, allowing only 29 rushing yards on 11 carries.

“I think tonight, all around as a unit, was one of the best performances,” Bosa said. “Well, the best performance we've had together. Winning rushes, everybody, really fast. Sometimes too fast where [Jones] could get it out. But the interior, Arik and Javon had really good games today.”

The offense also had a standout performance against the Giants’ heavy blitzing defense. After a somewhat inconsistent first drive, quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense settled in and went to work, delivering several long drives to notch another 30-point performance.

With wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle all went to work, contributing to the 441 yards of total net offense on Thursday night.

Here are highlights from the 49ers' Week 3 PFF grades

Offense:

QB Brock Purdy - 61.1

Once the second-year quarterback adjusted to the Giants' pressure, the offense got in its groove. Purdy effectively moved the ball down the field with a 108.5 passer rating when blitzed.

Purdy’s accuracy on intermediate throws remains his sweet spot. The signal-caller completed six of his seven attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown on targets 10-to-19 yards downfield. Through three games, Purdy has connected on 19 of his 21 attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns and a 150.5 passer rating on intermediate attempts.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 69.9

The All-Pro running back scored a touchdown for the 12th consecutive game and did so in his usual bruising style. McCaffrey, who was leading the league with 12 missed tackles forced added four more in Week 3. Also notable is that 45 of McCaffrey’s 85 total rushing yards came after contact.

WR Deebo Samuel - 88.6

Samuel, like McCaffrey, made whomever was trying to tackle him pay. The “wide-back’s” six missed tackles forced currently leads all NFL receivers for a single game. 78 of Samuel’s 129 receiving yards came after the catch, giving him an average of 13 yards per reception after the ball was in his hands.

TE George Kittle - 76.2

The All-Pro tight end had his best receiving game of the season with seven receptions on nine targets for 90 yards, 45 of which were after the catch. Kittle also forced two missed tackles and registered two first downs.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 76.4 overall grade, 90.6 pass blocking (no pressures)

LG Aaron Banks - 47.5 overall grade, 19.9 pass blocking (two hits, one hurry)

C Jake Brendel - 46.4 overall grade, 20.3 pass blocking (three hurries)

RG Spencer Burford - 69.3 overall grade, 39.3 pass blocking (one sack, three hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 66.1 overall grade, 78.6 pass blocking (no pressures)

McCaffrey was responsible for one hurry.

Defense:

Defensive line

Javon Hargrave - 93.0 overall grade, 92.3 pass rush (one sack, one hit, one hurry)

Nick Bosa - 92.8 overall grade, 91.5 pass rush (one sack, one hit, four hurries)

Arik Armstead - 91.5 overall grade, 91.3 pass rush (one hit, one hurry)

Javon Kinlaw - 78.1 overall grade, 81.8 (four hurries in only 15 pass-rush snaps)

Clelin Ferrell - 71.2 overall score, 68.9 pass rush (one hurry)

Drake Jackson - 69.2 overall grade, 66.1 pass rush (one hurry)

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safeties Isaiah Oliver and Tashaun Gipson were responsible for one quarterback hurry each.

Pass coverage:

LB Oren Burks - 90.1 coverage grade

In 21 defensive snaps, Burks was targeted five times, allowing four catches for just 13 receiving yards. The linebacker also registered five total tackles and four stops while on the field with the defense.

CB Charvarius Ward - 79.0 coverage grade

Ward was targeted six times and allowed three receptions for 22 yards — only two yards after catch. The veteran cornerback forced one incompletion, which ended up in Talanoa Hufanga’s hands for an interception, and two pass breakups.

LB Fred Warner - 76.7 coverage grade

Warner allowed three catches on three targets, but for only 22 yards while also recording a run stop.

