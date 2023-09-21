49ers inactives: Brandon Aiyuk, Ambry Thomas out vs. Giants

The 49ers won't have Brandon Aiyuk, one of their biggest weapons, when they face the New York Giants on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

Aiyuk began the day questionable because of a left shoulder injury, and 90 minutes before kickoff, the 49ers officially ruled him out.

The 49ers elevated wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad earlier in the day in the event Aiyuk wasn't able to go.

Additionally, cornerback Ambry Thomas is inactive, with defensive back Tre Swilling promoted to the active roster.

Here are the 49ers inactives for the Thursday Night Football game.

#49ers inactives vs. NY Giants:



WR Brandon Aiyuk

CB Ambry Thomas

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham



Third QB - Brandon Allen

As for the Giants, they will be without star running back Saquon Barkley, who sustained an ankle injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson is ACTIVE.



GIANTS INACTIVES:

RB Saquon Barkley

CB Cor’Dale Flott

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Ben Bredeson

T Andrew Thomas

DL Jordon Riley



📰: https://t.co/sOcD0hZxFi

The 49ers are looking to improve to 3-0 this season and they'll have to do it without Aiyuk, one of quarterback Brock Purdy's favorite targets.

