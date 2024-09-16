How Kittle compares to Kelce, Gronk through first 100 games

The 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank stadium marked George Kittle's 100th NFL game, and the tight end pushed himself up the all-time leaderboards with his performance.

Despite the defeat, Kittle hauled in seven of his eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown to reach 6,390 total receiving yards through the first 100 games of his career. Kittle's career mark surpasses Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow (6,330 yards) for the third-most receiving yards in a tight end's first 100 games in NFL history, per the 49ers' game notes.

The two tight ends above Kittle on the list? Current Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce (6,762) and retired New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski (7,112).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

| MOST REC. YDS. BY A TE IN HIS FIRST 100 CAREER GAMES, NFL HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Rec. Yds.

| 1. | TE Rob Gronkowski, NE | 7,112

| 2. | TE Travis Kelce, KC | 6,762

| 3. | TE George Kittle, SF | 6,390

| 4. | TE Kellen Winslow, SD | 6,330

| 5. | TE Jimmy Graham, NO | 6,063

Kittle, Kelce and Gronkowski consistently come up in conversations about some of the greatest tight ends to play the game, so it's no surprise the three stars round out the top of this historic list.

In another area, Kittle actually surpassed Gronkowski after his seven receptions in the 49ers' loss on Sunday. The receptions put Kittle at 471, stealing the No. 5 spot for tight ends through their first 100 games from Gronkowski (469). In this category, however, Kelce reigns supreme with 531 receptions -- no doubt thanks largely in part to his untouchable chemistry with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Gronkowski also benefitted from an electric connection with seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, making Kittle's accomplishments with so many different quarterbacks during his 49ers career all the more impressive.

| MOST RECEPTS. BY A TE IN HIS FIRST 100 CAREER GAMES, NFL HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Recepts.

| 1. | TE Travis Kelce, KC | 531

| 2. | TE Kellen Winslow, SD | 497

| 3. | TE Jimmy Graham, NO | 485

| 4. | TE Zach Ertz, Arz. | 475

| 5. | TE George Kittle, SF | 471

Now in his eighth NFL season, it remains to be seen how many more games Kittle plays. Kelce is at 160 games in his 12th season, while Gronkowski retired after 143 games and 11 seasons.

But The People's Tight End doesn't show any signs of slowing down soon, certainly to the delight of the 49ers Faithful.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast