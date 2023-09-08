49ers injury report: Kittle, Ward questionable vs. Steelers

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers enter Week 1 of the regular season with some degree of uncertainty around significant players on both sides of the ball.

Tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward were listed Friday as “questionable” on the team’s official injury report. The 49ers open the season Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kittle appeared confident this week that he would be available to play after being slowed due to a groin issue throughout training camp. He went through limited practice each day this week, which would seem to be an indication he has a good chance of playing.

“He’s a great pass-game tight end and he’s a great run-blocking tight end, so obviously any time you’re missing a great player, it does change things,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

If Kittle is not available, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and rookie Brayden Willis would play in his place.

The 49ers also seem confident Ward will be available.

“We went half-speed today, and he was able to go out there and (hope he) keeps getting better for Sunday,” Shanahan said.

Ray-Ray McCloud has been cleared to return to action from surgery last month to repair a fractured left wrist. Shanahan said he was not sure whether McCloud or rookie Ronnie Bell would handle the return chores.

Rookie Jake Moody has been cleared after being bothered by a quadriceps injury. He will make his NFL regular-season debut after being the No. 99 overall pick in the draft. Moody replaces veteran Robbie Gould, who was the most accurate kicker in franchise history in his six seasons with the club.

49ers injury report

Questionable

TE George Kittle (groin)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Cleared to play

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

K Jake Moody (quad)

