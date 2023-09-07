49ers injury report: Kittle on pace to play vs. Steelers

SANTA CLARA — Tight end George Kittle, who has been nursing a groin condition, went through his second consecutive day of limited practice Thursday as the 49ers continue preparations for Week 1 of the regular season.

Kittle appears to be on pace to be available for the 49ers when they open the season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

"I'm excited to play on Sunday,” Kittle said Thursday.

Kittle’s production last season took off after Brock Purdy became the 49ers' starting quarterback. Kittle caught a career-best 11 touchdown passes last season — seven of which came after Purdy entered the lineup.

The 49ers received some not-so-great news as cornerback Charvarius Ward is having trouble with his heel and did not practice, the team disclosed on its official participation report.

“He had a little thing that came up [Wednesday],” Shanahan said of Ward on KNBR on Thursday. “But I'm feeling pretty confident he's going to be all right."

If Ward is unable to play Sunday in the 49ers’ season opener, they would turn to either Ambry Thomas or Sam Womack to fill in for the team’s top cornerback. Deommodore Lenoir is slated to start at the other cornerback spot.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was limited in practice Wednesday as he recovers from a cyst on the back of his knee, was excused Thursday due to a personal matter.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was limited in practice in his first full day back with the 49ers after signing a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

After ending his 44-day contract holdout, Bosa was seen going through a warmup regimen with Dustin Perry, the 49ers’ head of strength and conditioning. The 49ers are expected to activate Bosa on Saturday so he can play a significant role in Sunday’s season opener.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that rookie kicker Jake Moody, sustained a quad strain more than two weeks ago, is on pace to be available for the 49ers against the Steelers. San Francisco signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad as insurance if Moody has a setback.

49ers injury report

Did not participate:

S Talanoa Hufanga (personal)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Limited participants:

DE Nick Bosa (resting player)

TE George Kittle (groin)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

K Jake Moody (right quadricep)

Steelers injury report:

Limited participation:

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

