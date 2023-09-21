Trending
George Kittle

49ers' York hilariously hugs Kittle during postgame interview

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers' 30-12 Week 3 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night had every San Francisco fan hyped up, including team CEO Jed York.

During George Kittle's interview on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Postgame Live," York briefly crashed the interview to offer a hug to the All-Pro tight end.



"Uh oh," Kittle said as he saw someone approach him while answering a question.

"Haha," Kittle continued once he realized who was hugging him. "Jed, you're a monster."

York wasn't the only person to interrupt Kittle, as 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk made a cameo.

Kittle, York and Juszczyk all were in a good mood because the 49ers now are 3-0 after routing the Giants at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle finished with seven catches on nine targets for 90 yards in the 18-point win.

The 49ers now have some extra time off to rest up before their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 1.

