How Kittle made NFL history with big game vs. Dolphins

George Kittle made more NFL history on Sunday for the 49ers with another strong receiving performance.

With 106 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins, Kittle has 7,241 career yards, the second-most in NFL history for a tight end in their first eight seasons.

Only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has more yards receiving yards through his first eight years.

The 31-year-old played one of his most complete games of the season, though San Francisco ultimately lost to Miami 29-17 in another frustrating defeat.

Additionally, Kittle now has the third-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in franchise history, trailing Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice.

Despite San Francisco's offensive struggles, the Iowa product has had a resurgent season. With 967 yards on the season, the eight-year pro is ready to challenge his career-best season of 1,377 in 2018.

He’s only three touchdowns shy of matching his single-season best of 11 from 2022, so there’s plenty at stake for Kittle, even though the 49ers are out of playoff contention.

Nearly a decade into his professional football career, Kittle still is one of the elite tight ends in the league and figures to continue to be one as long as he remains in Kyle Shanahan’s high-powered offense.

