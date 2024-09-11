49ers' Kittle dons Purdy Iowa State helmet after lost bet

A bet is a bet, as George Kittle learned the hard way on Wednesday.

The 49ers tight end spoke to reporters in the team's locker room while wearing quarterback Brock Purdy's Iowa State helmet after Kittle's Hawkeyes lost to Purdy's Cyclones on Saturday 20-19.

Iowa State colors look good on you, @gkittle46 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IdWhLjAPD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 11, 2024

"Iowa lost to Iowa State," Kittle said when asked why he was wearing the helmet. "It's tough. At home. Hate to see it but unfortunately, the better Iowa team won that day."

Kittle revealed that Purdy reached out to him about the bet immediately after the game ended and had the outcome been different and Kittle won the bet, Purdy would have worn an Iowa helmet.

To make matters worse, Kittle added that he still could smell the odor of Purdy's game-used helmet.

Although Kittle is not thrilled to wear the rival colors, this year's punishment certainly is less extreme than the massive Hawkeye head Purdy had to wear to one of his press conferences last year after Iowa defeated Iowa State last September.

Brock Purdy lost the Iowa-Iowa State bet to George Kittle 😂 pic.twitter.com/iPOGz2vYjY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 14, 2023

However, the smell of a game-used helmet might just be worse.

