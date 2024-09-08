Warner credits Saleh's role for his development into 49ers star

Fred Warner realizes that without Robert Saleh, his NFL career might have panned out differently.

Days prior to the 2024 season opener, the 49ers All-Pro linebacker shared with reporters how the New York Jets coach – and San Francisco’s former defensive coordinator – positively impacted his career’s trajectory.

And, yes, Warner is incredibly grateful.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I owe a ton to coach Saleh, as I know him,” Warner told reporters. “He means so much to me. From the moment I stepped into this building on my 30 visit.”

Fred Warner appreciates everything Robert Saleh did for him earlier in his career 🤝 pic.twitter.com/x6Fuhzk3bH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 5, 2024

Soon after San Francisco selected Warner with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Saleh took the linebacker under his wing and gave him the opportunities to shine in the league despite lacking experience.

“Him showing confidence in me as a player and then obviously to give me the nod as the mike backer in my rookie year,” Warner added. “That takes a lot of guts to give a rookie that power.”

The BYU product has done the most of his opportunities, putting together a resounding resume, highlighted by three All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selections throughout six seasons.

Now just days before Saleh returns to Levi’s Stadium for the first time since Nov. 2020 in Week 1’s matchup between San Francisco and New York on “Monday Night Football,” Warner doesn’t hesitate to extend his gratitude for the coaches who made a difference for him.

“I’m so happy for him and his success,” Warner concluded. “Hopefully, not as successful on Monday night, of course.

“I owe a lot to him; just right there with DeMeco [Ryans]. Him and coach Saleh were huge in my development.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast