49ers' Warner admits having ‘soft spot' for Jets QB Rodgers

Entering his seventh NFL season, 49ers star Fred Warner has established himself as one of the league's premier linebackers with three First-Team All-Pro nods.

But "All-Pro Fred" credits part of that recognition -- and, perhaps then, the nickname -- to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who recognized Warner's all-out dominance early on during a classic mic'd up moment.

"[Rodgers] helped me ascend in this league, big time, man," Warner told Kay Adams on Friday's "Up & Adams" show at 49ers training camp. "I mean, that moment between me and him, where he let me know, 'Hey, I think you're one of the best.' Without him saying that, I don't know if I would have got that recognition right away, and I'm so grateful to him. Unfortunately I can't buddy buddy with him when Week 1 comes, but Aaron, it's all love though."

When Adams asked if Warner harbors a soft spot for the New York Jets quarterback, he was forthright in his answer.

"There's a little bit of a soft spot there, for sure," Warner concluded.

3x All Pro LB @fred_warner on the mic'up moment between him and Aaron Rodgers back in 2020 🤝🔊



The interaction Warner was referring to came during San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 NFL season -- Warner's first All-Pro campaign.

"I'm happy for you, man," Rodgers told Warner after the linebacker recorded 13 tackles -- eight solo -- in the 49ers' 34-17 loss. "I really mean that. Unfortunately, name recognition means too much. Ain't nobody better. There really isn't. You're the best, no doubt. And everybody knows it. The field don't lie. You should be All-Pro."

While Warner has gone on to become one of the NFL's most recognizable names and certainly put himself on the map with talent and hard work, it's clear the now-seasoned vet looks back on his moment with Rodgers as a turning point in his career.

But regardless of any soft spots, the two NFL stars will need to put their admiration aside as the 49ers welcome the Jets to Levi's Stadium on Sept. 9 for "Monday Night Football" in Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

