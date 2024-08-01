Gore to be honored as newest 49ers Hall of Famer at season opener

The 49ers brought back Frank Gore two years ago on a one-day contract. He was hired last year to serve in the role of a football personnel adviser.

In Week 1 of the regular season, Gore will be welcomed as the newest member of the 49ers’ Hall of Fame.

The 49ers announced Thursday morning that Gore will be honored at the team’s prime-time season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said upon signing a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire as a member of the organization.

"I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football."

The 49ers selected Gore in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite a college career at the University of Miami (Fla.) during which he sustained two torn ACLs. Then-general manager Scot McCloughan also overlooked what was believed to be a chronic shoulder issue to select Gore with the 65th overall pick in the draft.

Sports Illustrated called Gore the “most overrated” running back in that draft class. He was the sixth running back chosen behind Ronnie Brown, Cedric Benson, Cadillac Williams, J.J. Arrington and Eric Shelton.

Brown, Benson and Williams were chosen among the first five picks in the draft. Those three combined for 15,446 rushing yards.

Gore finished his 16-year career with 16,000 yards to rank No. 3 on the all-time NFL list behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons with the 49ers (2005 to ’14) and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.

He played three seasons in Indianapolis, then one apiece in Miami and Buffalo before ending his career with the Jets in 2020.

Gore was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Gore, who retired following the 2020 season, will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

