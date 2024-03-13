Source: Kendricks spurns 49ers, decides to join Cowboys instead

The 49ers' 2024 NFL free-agency saga took a wild turn on Wednesday.

After reportedly agreeing to terms with the 49ers, free-agent linebacker Eric Kendricks is expected to join the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

On Wednesday, Schefter had reported that Kendricks had agreed to terms with San Francisco.

49ers are signing former Chargers LB Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal, per source. Kendricks was a Chargers captain last season, when he started 14 games and finished second on the team with 117 tackles. pic.twitter.com/qNjIqDfiTJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

The move reunites Kendricks with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was his head coach with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2021.

While it appeared the 49ers had found a veteran presence to patrol the middle of their defense, San Francisco will have to look elsewhere for linebacker reinforcements with Dre Greenlaw recovering after tearing his achilles in Super Bowl LVIII.

