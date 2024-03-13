Report: Free-agent LB Kendricks, 49ers agree to one-year contract

The 49ers are addressing another position of need in NFL free agency.

San Francisco is signing former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing a source.

New 49ers LB Eric Kendricks is expected to try to help replace Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl. https://t.co/NfBUIPT0c6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

As Schefter reported, Kendricks is expected to fill in for injured linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who suffered a torn Achilles in the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and could miss the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Kendricks, 32, has been one of the more consistent linebackers in the league since his rookie 2015 season with the Minnesota Vikings, registering 100-plus tackles in eight consecutive campaigns. Kendricks also has nine career interceptions, 57 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 18.5 sacks, 61 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits in 132 career games.

Eric Kendricks: 72.1 PFF Grade since 2020



13th among all LBs during that time 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ht0EbNLZpx — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) March 13, 2024

The Fresno native reunites with former Chargers head coach and current 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley, who coached the veteran linebacker during the 2023 season before he was fired midway through the campaign.

Kendricks will slide in next to 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner on defense should Greenlaw miss time, and will provide San Francisco with reliable, veteran depth at the position when Greenlaw returns.

