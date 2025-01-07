Greenlaw's 49ers future in doubt after ominous social media posts

The start of NFL free agency still is two-plus months away, but it appears Dre Greenlaw's time with the 49ers could be coming to an end.

Possibly.

A lot still can happen in the coming months, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, provided a hint at what her husband's position mate might be wanting to do as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after San Francisco's 2024 NFL season came to an end after a Week 18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sydney Warner posted to TikTok a video that appears to show a group of 49ers significant others throwing a surprise party for Greenlaw's fiancé, Mikaela Gallagher, with an on-screen caption that states the Greenlaws will be relocating elsewhere in free agency.

While the post certainly could be an ominous sign regarding Greenlaw's future with the organization, neither he nor the team have indicated publicly their plans just yet.

Greenlaw's teammates, however, have been very vocal about their desire for the star linebacker to return next season, while Greenlaw himself chose not to discuss his future at length when asked about it before the Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It remains to be seen exactly what the future might hold for the Greenlaws, but it appears they are preparing to potentially uproot from the Bay Area.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast