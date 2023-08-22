49ers' Jackson missing out on Bosa's mentorship amid holdout

Drake Jackson and the 49ers are looking forward to having Nick Bosa back on the practice field.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues his holdout amid contract extension negotiations and his teammates, including Jackson, are missing out on his mentorship.

In speaking to reporters after the 49ers' Tuesday practice, Jackson was asked how closely he worked with Bosa last year and how much of an impact he feels not having his All-Pro teammate around this summer.

Drake Jackson is missing out on Nick Bosa's mentorship this summer but has been in touch with the DPOY during his holdout pic.twitter.com/aFvZV6NY4D — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 22, 2023

“I was working with him after practice every now and then when we can," Jackson said. "We would get some extra work in. It’s just like having the answers to the test, I’m pretty sure I’ve told you guys this before, but it’s just like having the answers to the test. Being with Bosa, him being one of the dominant players he is, it’s great having him right by your side just to ask him questions whenever you need help”

From one pass rusher to another, Bosa and Jackson always have had a close relationship, with the veteran instilling plenty of knowledge in the 22-year-old.

“It’s pretty cool, he’s a pretty cool dude about it," Jackson shared. "Pretty mellow. How you guys hear him is probably how he talks to us too as well. It’s pretty cool just to know a guy like him that’s really out there getting sacks, knowing what he’s talking about is actually true and is going to work, and he’s lived that. To put that in your game, you can do something with that as well.”

When asked about his communication with Bosa this summer, Jackson said the two oftentimes will share funny videos over social media or he will pick his teammate's brain about something via text.

Jackson and his 49ers teammates certainly wish the superstar pass rusher was at the team facility, but support Bosa's pursuit of a lucrative contract extension.

Hopefully for all parties involved, it won't be long before the 49ers' defensive line is whole again.

