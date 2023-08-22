Why Shanahan isn't surprised by timeline of Bosa's 49ers extension

Just 18 days before the 49ers kick off the 2023 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has yet to finalize Nick Bosa’s impending extension.

On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan explained why he is not surprised in the least.

"Nothing has changed," Shanahan said when asked about the timeline. "It’s going pretty much exactly how I expected it to go. It’s been exactly what I thought."

Bosa is set to ink the most lucrative contract in NFL history for any non-quarterback, and while no agreement has been reached, both sides have kept all details away from public eyes and ears.

The clock, however, continues to move forward, as does the team without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Santa Clara. Bosa has yet to participate in a preseason game since being drafted as the No. 2 overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the star edge rusher has participated in practices.

Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have previously shared that while they have the utmost confidence that Bosa will be ready for Week 1 regardless of when he arrives, they’d prefer to have all of their players at team headquarters practicing, simply to get their bodies in "football shape."

"You never know until you put them through that," Shanahan said about Bosa’s readiness. "Bosa’s first year here he had a high ankle sprain. I think he went through the first week of practice and then we didn’t see him again until the Wednesday before Tampa Bay, and he played in that game.

"It’s different for every player. I have as much confidence with Nick as any player I’ve been around."

For now, the club will continue to prepare without their star pass rusher, with hopes that a deal will be finalized in the coming days.

"You always want it to be more time,” Shanahan said. "I wish it was three weeks. I wish it was five weeks. I’m not sure how many weeks it will be, but you always would like more."

