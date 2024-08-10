How NFL draft snub fuels Lenoir's ascent to 49ers stardom

SANTA CLARA — Twenty-six cornerbacks were picked in the 2021 NFL draft before the 49ers called Deommodore Lenoir’s name in the fifth round.

That bothers him to this day.

“My mindset was I hope I get drafted early,” Lenoir told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But then when I went late, it was fuel.

“I know 26 DBs are not better than me in this class. It fueled me. It set me back, because I would have way more respect than what I have now.”

Now, acknowledgement of the 24-year-old Oregon product’s play is at an all-time high — and still growing — after he played both on the outside, opposite of Charvarius Ward, and inside at nickel last season. Such a transition rarely is made mid-season, as Lenoir did it, and even less frequently throughout a game.

Lenoir never believed earning respect as a cornerback would be an issue. Not because he saw himself as the best in the game. Because his plan always was to be a star wide receiver.

A Fire Sparked Within

At Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Los Angeles, Lenoir was a two-way player who not only racked up 663 receiving yards and seven touchdowns but also threw the ball for 595 yards and another six scores. But it was his 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception that convinced University of Oregon coach Willie Taggart that he needed Lenoir on defense, which ultimately altered the course of his future.

Lenoir resisted the move to the other side of the ball.

“I was like, ‘WHAT?’ ” Lenoir said with a laugh. "I was confused. I thought, ‘Did you just see my highlight tape in high school? I scored like 50 touchdowns. What do you mean play defense? That’s just for fun. I was just doing that for fun. I don’t really play corner.’ “

Even in 2017, as Lenoir watched Oregon teammate Thomas Graham Jr. snag two interceptions against Nebraska, there was little interest.

“I was happy for him,” Lenoir said of Graham, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “But I was thinking all right, if I play on the opposite side of him — there was a senior ahead of me — if I come in, how would this feel just playing defense? And it looked boring. I didn’t even want to play anymore. I wasn’t in it for defense. I’m not going to lie.”

Donte Williams, the Ducks’ defensive backs coach the next season, changed Lenoir’s view of playing defense. Williams, now the DBs coach at Georgia, spoke in a way that ignited Lenoir’s passion, because he refuses to back down from a challenge.

“I wasn’t nervous, but I knew it was about to be a big jump,” said Lenoir, who made 159 total tackles and six interception during his four-year Oregon career. “It was different because I’m used to just scoring touchdowns. I went out there and started playing corner. I was covering guys, but I didn’t really have the knowledge a corner would have from Day 1."

Lenoir's ascension to stardom

Lenoir, now entering his fourth year in the Bay, might be the most underrated 49ers player to those outside team headquarters, even after a 2023 season in which he made 84 total tackles and three interceptions.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has experienced Lenoir’s talent firsthand and been impressed with his teammate’s improved play.

“He’s a baller man,” Purdy said during training camp. “He’s got just good ball instincts, and he understands football well. He’s gotten more and more reps, obviously, as his career’s gone on. And for us, every time we walk up to the line and I see him see him in man coverage, I’m like, ‘All right, this is going to be a battle here.’ “

Lenoir is nowhere near done working on his game, though. Like Williams’ challenges before him, new 49ers assistant head coach/defense Brandon Staley has added fuel to Lenoir’s fire not only by teaching him new techniques but by also providing mental tips on how to cover a wide receiver schematically.

“I always had an idea of it,” Lenoir said. “I haven’t really been in the game that long on defense, so I wouldn’t do it as much. I kind of did it in college. With Staley, he has just helped my game more with the knowledge part of the game. Actually using my brain, knowing certain routes aren’t coming because of the down and distance and the formation.”

Staley and Lenoir often are seen on the sideline before 49ers practice, working one-on-one on what strike points to hit on a receiver to gain more leverage at the line of scrimmage. Lenoir is soaking in as much as he can.

Lenoir has been challenged before, but Staley does it in a much different way. Anyone telling Lenoir he can’t do something only feeds his desire to prove them wrong, and Staley taps into that.

“[Staley] will say, ‘Since I know you can’t do this, we are going to try this today,’ “ Lenoir said with a laugh. “So, it’s funny. So, I got to show him when it’s live and in effect, to do what he said I couldn’t do. And then I’ll do it and go to the sideline, and he will say, ‘Oh. You did it.’ “

Staley’s sarcastic demeanor is exactly what works to motivate Lenoir, who calls the coach “a genius.” When the moniker was mentioned to Staley, he redirected with a smile, calling Lenoir “a charmer.”

“[Lenoir] has a lot to give as a player,” Staley told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Last year was one of those years where I think he realized he could really play at a high level, and I think there’s so much more to tap into, particularly because he was playing nickel for the first time, and for the first time starting at two positions, and that’s not easy, especially when [it happens] midseason.

Lenoir has started to hear accolades, but they still haven’t made up for his draft position. His only option is to prove he’s better than the 26 players selected before him.

“It feels good, but I ain’t going to lie, it still nicks at me,” Lenoir said. “I’ll look at things like I’m out here doing it as a fifth-rounder. I’m not even expected to be out here. I turned a lot of heads and eyes, and now people respect me.

“I guess it feels good, but I know I’m still not where I want to be.”

Lenoir isn’t a household name yet, but the more anyone doubts he will be, the harder he’ll work to make it the truth.

