49ers' Lenoir explains why he has hilariously irritating superstition

Professional athletes have been known to have some interesting superstitions but 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir might have the most hilariously irritating of them all.

Speaking to Kay Adams on Tuesday's “Up & Adams Show," the cornerback explained his odd and noisy superstition.

#49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir hasn't changed the battery in his smoke detector since LAST SEASON 😭🚨🔊



"It's been good luck so I just let it go... I'm kinda superstitious." @Dmo_lenoir @heykayadams @49ers #FTTB pic.twitter.com/d4OeyoY5ow — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 23, 2024

While speaking with Adams, a beep from Lenoir's spoke detector could be heard in the background.

"I want to know whose job it was to change the batteries in the smoke detector?" Adams asked Lenoir.

“That was no one’s job, my smoke detector still goes off right now,” Lenoir explained.

KA: I’m hearing it, is that your smoke detector?

DL: Yes, I haven’t switched the batteries. I don’t even hear it [when I sleep]. This has been going on since last season, it has been good luck so I just let it go for the whole season because I’m superstitious.

KA: Are you joking?

DL: No, I’m serious.

KA: Where are you right now?

DL: Santa Clara

KA: You’re in Santa Clara and you are there often and you’re telling me you haven’t changed the battery in your smoke detector in over a year?

DL: [audible smoke detector beep] Yes.

KA: You don’t even hear it?

DL: Yeah, I don’t even hear it anymore.

KA: And it’s because you’re superstitious?

DL: Yes, I’m superstitious.

Since being selected with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by San Francisco, Lenoir has developed into a lockdown cornerback for the 49ers. The 24-year-old has shown tremendous growth in his three seasons with the franchise and figures to play another huge role in the secondary with fellow corner Charvarius Ward.

Lenoir's superstitious nature paid off last season as he recorded career-highs with 67 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections, helping the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons.

Still, the magic of the smoke detector was not enough to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from staging a supernatural comeback in Super Bowl LVIII to win 25-22 in overtime.

With safety Talanoa Hufanga returning from injury, San Francisco’s secondary will look to produce another dominating season and help the franchise win that elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy, even if it costs Lenoir’s Santa Clara neighbors some sleep.

