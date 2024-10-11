Lenoir shocked by Seahawks star Metcalf's lack of production vs. 49ers

SEATTLE — The San Francisco 49ers' secondary shut down Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf so effectively Thursday night that even cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was surprised.

When told that Metcalf was held to just three catches on 11 targets for 48 yards, a genuine expression of shock took over Lenoir’s face.

“Oh wow, that’s crazy. Three?” Lenoir said, eyes as big as saucers, after the 49ers' 36-24 win at Lumen Field. “Not 14, the big guy.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When the gathered media confirmed to the fourth-year pro that Metcalf's stat line indeed was true, Lenoir smiled but then gave Seattle's star wideout his due, adding that he's a “great player for sure.”

Defending Metcalf was a collective effort by a 49ers secondary that included two rookies because of injuries to both safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), who was placed on injured reserve, and cornerback Charvarius Ward, who suffered a knee bruise in the Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Lenoir racked up eight total tackles -- six solo -- and one pass breakup. He always enjoys the challenge of lining up across from any team’s best receiver, and shared that while Metcalf is known for his emotions when faced with adversity, it's inconsequential to Lenoir.

“Nah, I just know the Hyena can’t be --- with,” Lenoir said. “For real, that’s all I know. I don’t know what he was doing out there. I’m just saying. There was a lot of conversation out there. I mean, you’re going to compete. It’s football. We kept it football, but one of us showed up today.”

Lenoir’s confidence started to emerge in his third NFL season, even while being asked to play both outside and inside as a nickel back when needed. He's setting himself up for a huge payday in 2025 when he's set to become a free agent.

Until then, Lenoir will continue to be a leader in the 49ers' defensive backs room and get into the minds of receivers such as Metcalf.

“Oh yeah, he’s going to talk,” Lenoir said. “That kind of builds guy’s confidence up when they talk. But unlike me, the proof is in the pudding.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast