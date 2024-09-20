Lenoir, 49ers prepping as if injury-riddled Rams at full strength

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' defense will face an injury-ravaged Los Angeles Rams team on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but Deommodore Lenoir is preparing as if the NFC West rival is at full strength.

The defensive back spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday, stating that he is game-planning as if quarterback Matthew Stafford has star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at his disposal.

Lenoir believes San Francisco's defense is trying to make sure Sunday's contest does not become a trap game.

“The same way I would prepare if I was preparing for [New York Jets] Garrett Wilson or [Minnesota Vikings] Justin Jefferson,” Lenoir said on Thursday. “You don’t want to overlook someone because they can make a name off of you.

“I’m going into this game as if I’m playing one of those receivers so it’s not letting up, and playing with the same intensity.”

The 49ers' secondary is looking to bounce back from its disappointing Week 2 loss to the Vikings when quarterback Sam Darnold completed 17 of his 26 attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Lenoir gave the NFC North team credit for playing a very competitive game.

“All the mistakes we made, we turned them into lessons,” Lenoir said. “I’m glad everything happened early, rather than late in the season or a playoff game. We would see some of the same stuff and then it would be the first time seeing it.

“I got to give it to them, they played a great game. They came out and they were flying around and they took advantage.”

Lenoir allowed only two receptions on three targets for eight yards facing the Vikings. This was an improved performance from Week 1 when the 24-year old yielded seven receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards in the 49ers' win over the New York Jets.

The Oregon product believes that the mistakes that the defense has made in their past two contests are not characteristic of the how the unit will play going forward.

“It wasn’t anything for us to be really worried about,” Lenoir said. “It looks bad with the 97-yard touchdown but it’s all fixable things. It’s time for us to bounce back, We will use that to fuel us and get ready for Sunday.”

