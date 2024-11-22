Deebo responds to former 49ers star's crtitcal comments

It didn't take long for Deebo Samuel to respond to former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens' critical comments about his play this season.

After Owens voiced criticism of the All-Pro wideout's performance during an interview on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast," Samuel took to social media in response.

T.O cut it fam!!!! 🥷🏿 — Deebo (@19problemz) November 22, 2024

Owens' remarks insinuated that Samuel is more concerned with his pregame outfits than the game itself, which the All-Pro wideback clearly took issue with.

"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens told 95.7 The Game's Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. "Deebo, it seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than he is actually the game. So again, if we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. Just kind of tongue in cheek with that."

Owens clarified that his comments were made in jest, while doubling down on his belief that Samuel hasn't lived up to expectations this season.

In nine games this season, Samuel has 33 receptions for 490 yards and one receiving touchdown. Even more shocking, is the steep decline in rushing production, averaging just 2.9 yards per attempt on 27 carries this season.

Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history, recorded 592 receptions for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns during eight seasons with the 49ers from 1996 to 2003

As San Francisco attempts to put together a late-season run, Samuel figures to play a pivotal role in the 49ers' hopes of charging toward a playoff spot.

