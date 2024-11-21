T.O. calls out 49ers star Deebo with tongue-in-cheek remark

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

Terrell Owens did not mince words when dissecting Deebo Samuel's 2024 NFL season with the 49ers.

In a campaign that the veteran wide receiver himself deemed the "most frustrating" of his six-year career, both Samuel and the 49ers' performance on the field has not lived up to expectations.

And that includes the expectations of the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, who discussed Samuel's performance this season with 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Thursday.

"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens told Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. "Deebo, it seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than he is actually the game. So again, if we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. Just kind of tongue in cheek with that."

While Owens clarified that his remark about Samuel's attire was tongue-in-cheek, he clearly does not believe the 49ers wide receiver's performance has lived up to expectations.

In nine games this season, Samuel has 33 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown through the air, while rushing 27 times for only 79 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground.

The self-proclaimed "wideback" has not been nearly as effective as a dual-threat weapon this season as in years past, and even with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for the remainder of the season, Samuel, on the season and in some games, has been San Francisco's third option in the passing game behind receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end George Kittle.

In the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel had the fourth-most receiving yards behind Jennings, receiver Ricky Pearsall and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Samuel still has seven games to turn his 2024 season around, and the struggling 49ers certainly would benefit from a return to form.

