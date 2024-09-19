Deebo declares it's ‘now or never' for 49ers' Super Bowl hopes

Star 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel knows San Francisco’s Super Bowl window could close at any second.

So, the sixth-year veteran wants to win now -- as in the 2024 NFL season.

On his new podcast “Cleats and Convos," Samuel told co-host Liv Moods and teammate Brandon Aiyuk just how badly he wants to bring a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Bay.

“If I’m looking at it like you just said [about being] hungrier, I’m full at this point,” a laughing Samuel admitted to Moods and Aiyuk. “I’m full at this point. Like, it’s time to really clean the plate. It’s either now or never. That’s how I kind of look at it.”

The 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl LVIII loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco lost to the same pairing in Super Bowl LIV during Samuel’s rookie 2019 season.

Deep playoff runs have become commonplace for the 49ers. And even though some of the roster doesn’t like the phrasing, San Francisco has done everything but “win the big game.”

Samuel has collected 46 catches for 638 yards and 3 touchdowns over 12 49ers playoff games. All he’s missing is the ring.

“With the guys that we have -- I've been a part of the best team in the NFL for the past, going on, six years,” Samuel said. “And we’re always ‘there.’ We got to get it done."

The 49ers have one of the best rosters in the NFL; Samuel is just one of many stars.

But that has been the case for a while. Samuel and San Francisco have reached at least the NFC Championship Game in four of their last five campaigns.

It truly is “now or never” for the 49ers. The team is getting older, players are getting injured and massive contracts -- always -- are looming.

