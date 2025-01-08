Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is not going anywhere.

General manager John Lynch all but guaranteed on Wednesday that Samuel will remain with the 49ers for the 2025 NFL season.

“Deebo is under contract,” Lynch said. “He’s a good player and he’s done a ton for this organization. And we’re not in the business of letting good players out of here.”

Samuel is set to enter the final year of his contract with a contract that carries a salary cap figure of approximately $16 million, including $1.17 million in base salary.

Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 contract extension with the 49ers in 2022 after he was coming off an All-Pro season with the team.

Samuel, who turns 29 years old next week, had a down season with the 49ers in 2024. He averaged a career-low 44.7 yards receiving per game and just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt.

The veteran wideout caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns, while adding just 136 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Samuel ranked as the 49ers’ No. 3 pass catcher on the season, behind tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who had his breakout year with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

