Deebo predicts Packers-Cowboys wild-card round winner

Deebo Samuel and the NFC's No. 1 playoff-seeded 49ers will enjoy watching the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend from the comfort of their own homes as they await their first playoff opponent.

Two of the three NFC matchups kick off on Sunday, starting with the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. PST at AT&T Stadium followed by the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 5:15 p.m. PST at Ford Field.

The 49ers wide receiver joined Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, where he was asked to give his prediction for the first matchup between the Packers and Cowboys.

"You got Dak [Prescott] and CeeDee [Lamb], CeeDee is playing at the top of his game right now, which is good for him and Dak is playing well as well," Samuel said.

"It's the playoffs, everybody knows it's one-and-done, you never know what you're going to get ... I think Cowboys on this one."

Dallas, the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed, will host the No. 7 and final-seeded Packers at home where they have not lost a game this season.

Prescott, Lamb and the Cowboys started the 2023 NFL season with a 3-2 record after losing to Samuel and the 49ers in Week 5, but eventually leapfrogged the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the NFC East division title and the conference's second-best playoff seed.

If Green Bay can pull out the victory, it will face off against the 49ers next weekend in the divisional playoff round. If the Cowboys win, as Samuel predicts, their only shot at revenge against San Francisco would come in a possible NFC Championship Game clash.

