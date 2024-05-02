Watch Chargers' tear-jerking draft call to Jerry Rice's son, Brenden

The 49ers didn't select Jerry Rice's son Brenden in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Faithful surely can appreciate the emotional call he received from the Los Angeles Chargers as the team was preparing to pick him during unimaginable times.

Rice was in Dallas on Day 3 of the draft to serve as the pallbearer and give the obituary speech at his best friend Keith Miller III's funeral, who died two weeks prior.

While he was at the airport, he received a call. The call.

It was Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, checking on Rice and asking how he was doing.

"Struggling," Rice responded.

Hortiz, with the Chargers set to go on the clock in the seventh round, hoped that his next few words would help lift his mood.

"I know you are. I know it's a hard time for you, brother," Hortiz said. "I give my condolences to you and all your family and friends that are there. But hopefully, we can lift up your spirits a little bit. Joe Hortiz with the Chargers, and we're on the clock."

" ... We're excited to turn your name in and I'm going to pass the phone to Jim [Harbaugh], but you're going to be a Los Angeles Charger."

this is just the beginning for Brenden Rice. pic.twitter.com/xHigNGfTog — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2024

For someone who had just experienced several emotions over the past month or so, mostly negative, Rice let out of a sigh of relief as he couldn't hold back his excitement.

"Yes! Oh thank God," he exclaimed. "This was like one of my top teams. You guys don't know. I love Jim Harbaugh. Y'all going to get a dog out of me, I promise. I'm hungry."

Harbaugh then spoke to Rice over the phone and also gave his condolences. One thing was apparent: They're ready to get to work.

"It's going to be one hell of a story and I can't wait to do it with you and Justin Herbert," Rice said. "Thank you, sir."

The Chargers drafted the former USC wide receiver at No. 225 overall in last week's draft.

While he won't be rocking the Red and Gold like his father, there's still something to celebrate in the Rice family.

