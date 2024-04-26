Deebo ‘good staying with' 49ers despite swirling trade rumors

The ongoing trade rumors involving Deebo Samuel haven't fazed the 49ers' All-Pro wide receiver, even after San Francisco selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Despite reports swirling that San Fransico has explored a handful of trades involving Samuel, the 28-year-old acknowledged he understands the business side of things in the NFL.

"I know what's going on," Samuel told the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Friday. "But it is what it is. I'm good staying with them. I'm chilling."

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported that Samuel had been assured by the 49ers' brass that he would not be traded. However the situation developed rapidly over the next two days, with Russini reporting that San Francisco explored moving both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in an attempt to move up in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Following the 49ers' selection of Pearsall, Silver reported that Samuel might be the odd man out in what quickly became a very crowded wide receiver room in San Francisco.

The 49ers offense' boasts a bevy of weapons at their disposal, headlined by Samuel, Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. If San Francisco were to deal Samuel, there still is plenty of reason to be optimistic that there would be enough talent surrounding Brock Purdy to allow the 49ers' high-octane attack to continue lighting up scoreboards moving forward.

However, Samuel is an incredibly unique player, who provides San Francisco with a one-of-a-kind physical element at the wide receiver position -- something that would not be easy to replicate should the 49ers decide to move on from the superstar weapon.

After siginng a three-year, $71.55 million dollar contract extension in 2022, Samuel carries a $28,633,755 cap hit in 2024 -- per Spotrac -- before a potential out in his deal that San Francisco could exercise next offseason.

For now, Samuel reportedly is content staying in the Bay Area, a welcome sign for the 49ers who will need all the help they can get from their superstar players to seriously contend for a return to the Super Bowl stage in 2025.

