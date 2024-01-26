Deebo drops perfect one-liner about Gardner-Johnson feud

Deebo Samuel and C.J. Gardner-Johnson exchanged words on social media earlier this season, and they will have an opportunity to settle their beef on the field when the 49ers host the Lions on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The feud ramped up in October when Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram Live that Samuel is a glorified running back who can't run routes. The 49ers’ star wide receiver clapped back at the Lions safety while on the "Up & Adams" show, saying, "It just sounds like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money, and nobody knows who he is."

However, as Sunday's game inches closer, Samuel revealed he isn't concerned about Gardner-Johnson as the two prepare to face each other with a Super Bowl LVIII trip on the line.

"I pay that no mind," Samuel told reporters Friday. "He just gotta come in and strap it up."

Deebo on his emotions facing off against Lions safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson 👀 pic.twitter.com/rf1l5D6F0U — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 26, 2024

Lions coach Dan Campbell echoed a similar sentiment earlier in the day, revealing his confidence in Gardner-Johnson's ability to prevent personal vendettas from negatively impacting the team.

"No personal fouls, and that's all you got to say," Campbell told reporters. "He's good. He knows how to toe the line without crossing it.

After exiting San Francisco's divisional-round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, Samuel officially is off the 49ers' injury report and cleared to play Sunday. It will mark the second consecutive year that Samuel and Gardner-Johnson have faced off in an NFC title game, after the latter spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whomever emerges victorious Sunday will have the upper hand in trash talk should the pair engage in any further banter in the future.



