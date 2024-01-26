49ers injury report: Deebo will play in NFC Championship Game vs. Lions

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared for takeoff for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel, the 49ers’ versatile wide receiver, took part in his second day of practice on Friday and was not even listed on San Francisco's injury report for the title game against the Detroit Lions.

“It’s huge,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It was a little scary at the beginning of the week, but he was full-go today and having no restrictions on him is good news for us.”

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) is the only player the 49ers’ 53-man roster listed as questionable for the game. Burk had a collision during practice on Thursday, Shanahan said.

Samuel played just nine snaps in the 49ers’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff. He sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 24-21 victory.

“It was kind of a relief to know it wasn’t a fracture, it was just a deep bruise or whatever,” Samuel said. “I put in countless hours and day-in and day-out to get to where we’re at right now.”

After sitting out practice on Wednesday, Samuel was a limited participant in practice Thursday and took part in a full practice on Friday.

He was seen running and catching passes, including throws in which he had to reach over his head to bring down.

Samuel’s status was a major storyline this week because of his importance to the 49ers’ offense. He missed most of the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns with a hairline shoulder fracture that kept him out of action the next two games. The 49ers lost each of the games in which Samuel was sidelined.

San Francisco's offense struggled Saturday night against the Packers without Samuel. But quarterback Brock Purdy rallied the 49ers for the come-from-behind victory with a late touchdown drive.

In 15 games this season, Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 225 yards and five touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts in the regular season.

The Lions will not have the services of starting left guard Jonah Jackson, who sustained a knee injury in the team’s 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Kayode Awosika will get the start in place of Jackson. Awasika started three games this season and five in his first two NFL seasons.

49ers injury report

Questionable

LB Oren Burks (shoulder)

Lions injury report

Out

G Jonah Jackson (knee)

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

Questionable

QB Hendon Hooker (tooth)

CB Chase Lucas (illness)

