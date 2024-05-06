T.O. offers blunt response to 49ers' handling of Deebo, Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have kept their public comments to a minimum regarding the trade rumors that circulated the 49ers wide receivers before the 2024 NFL Draft.

A former 49ers receiver, however, was less careful with his words while discussing San Francisco's handling of its star players during ongoing speculation.

"Absolutely I'd be pissed off," Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens said Monday on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "Look what happened to me in '03. They traded me without even consulting or giving me any kind of heads up.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They tried to ship me to Baltimore, and everybody realizes and knows what I did in San Francisco for eight years. They chose to make [former 49ers quarterback] Jeff Garcia the priority when I was the one moving the chains when I was there in San Francisco."

Owens added that Aiyuk and Samuel "have the right to feel the way that they feel" given what they've accomplished and how they've helped the team in past seasons.

Two years after an offseason of uncertainty surrounding Samuel during contract extension negotiations with San Francisco, the 49ers find themselves in a similar situation with Aiyuk.

Despite all the outside chatter, though, both stars remain a member of the 49ers with OTAs just a few weeks away.

It remains to be known exactly how Aiyuk and Samuel felt and continue to feel about being involved in trade rumors, but if they are upset with the team over it, Owens believes they have the right to be.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast