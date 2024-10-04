What Lynch cleverly said when asked about Adams-to-49ers possibility

While a Davante Adams trade to the 49ers seems unlikely, general manager John Lynch won't rule out the possibility.

"We like our group. Davante's a hell of a player," Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "One thing we've shown is we're always looking, we're never afraid to look and see what's out there. We're never afraid to pull the trigger. But I think coming in this year, we feel our roster is in a pretty good spot.

"We have endured some injuries, but we'll never say never. And it's got to work. It's got to work for both sides, but it's got to work for us. I won't comment on any specific player but right now we like where our roster is at."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Adams wants out of Las Vegas after two seasons with the Raiders, who informed teams that they are open to trading Adams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The All-Pro receiver prefers to reunite with either of his former NFL quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets or Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints -- per Schefter.

But Adams, 31, is open to other destinations, too. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and 49ers all are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowl receiver or are places that Adams would be happy landing, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources informed of Adams' thinking.

The NFL world has learned Lynch and Co. like to play chess while others play checkers, and his latest comments further prove nothing ever is off the table for the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast