49ers fans troll Cowboys on social media after blowout loss to Lions

The only thing 49ers fan enjoy more than a San Francisco win is watching the Dallas Cowboys lose.

After the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, San Francisco fans were rewarded for a second time this week as the Detroit Lions walloped the Cowboys 47-9 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Faithful wasted no time trolling their long-time rival, taking to social media in droves to crack jokes at Dallas' expense.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cowboys getting cooked pic.twitter.com/0Oh94lFfEg — Brad (@Graham_SFN) October 13, 2024

Love to see it 😅 pic.twitter.com/X0QLGkk6eP — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 13, 2024

Gotta give the man some credit. pic.twitter.com/OurpXHX75Z — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) October 13, 2024

Cowboys getting C-O-O-K-E-D. Sheesh. 34-6 right out of halftime. — JonnydelsFA (@jonnydels) October 13, 2024

The Cowboys have a bye during Week 7, before traveling to the Bay to face the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8.

That primetime showdown between Dallas and San Francisco already was sure to have plenty of intrigue, but the 49ers' chance to hand the Cowboy's a potentially season-altering blow on national television could make this a blockbuster affair between the two bitter rivals.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast