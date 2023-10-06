Five 49ers to watch in clash vs. Cowboys on ‘Sunday Night Football'

SANTA CLARA — While opening the season with four consecutive victories, the 49ers have yet to face a serious, four-quarter challenge.

The team is preparing for a battle Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, that’s for sure.

“It’s a huge test,” 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. “To say that it isn’t would be naive and downplaying the moment. I’m excited for that moment. I know our team is excited for it.”

The 49ers have knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and it's possible there could be a third-in-a-row meeting coming in January.

But, first, there’s this game in front of a national television audience that could have NFC playoff spending implications.

Here are five 49ers to watch on Sunday night:

5, TE George Kittle

George Kittle turned the tide of the playoff game against Dallas in January with a juggling 30-yard catch on a broken play.

That play helped catapult the 49ers to a touchdown that gave them a 16-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Kittle ended up catching five passes for 95 yards that day.

And there could be opportunities for him to make more big plays in the middle of the field. Most of Dallas’ attention will go toward slowing down the 49ers’ top running back, as well as wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Kittle, a four-time Pro Bowl player, has not gone over the 100-yard mark since a six-catch, 120-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders last season.

This could set up to be a big game for him.

4, NB Isaiah Oliver

There are not many areas in which opposing offenses can look to exploit against the 49ers.

However, nickelback could be an area where teams such as the Cowboys could try to attack.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s route-running ability and deep speed would appear to provide him with a big advantage if he’s working against Isaiah Oliver out of the slot.

Lamb has caught nine passes for 125 yards while lined up in the slot. Oliver and Deommodore Lenoir have been sharing the nickelback chores. Oliver has given up 15 competitions on the 20 passes thrown his way.

Oliver has worked primarily at nickel back, but defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has also shuffled things around to move starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to cover the inside receiver.

“I think he's doing some great things,” Wilks said of Oliver. “He's great out in space, can make those hard tackles. I think he does a great job covering his slot and bringing pressure off the edge.”

When Lenoir moves into nickel back, the 49ers bring in Ambry Thomas to play cornerback. Thomas has surrendered 11 catches on 13 targets for 107 yards.

“When we bring (Lenoir) inside and put A.T. outside, I don't think we miss a beat,” Wilks said. “So yes, I am pleased where we are right now at the nickel position.”

Lamb is the Cowboys’ most explosive offensive weapon, and coach Mike McCarthy will look to get the ball in his hands against favorable matchups.

3, RB Christian McCaffrey

How much Christian McCaffrey is too much Christian McCaffrey?

The Cowboys would like the 49ers to dial it back. But in a game that could end up being huge for postseason seeding, the 49ers are likely to feature McCaffrey as much as ever on Sunday night.

McCaffrey had 27 touches in the 49ers’ Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He accounted for 106 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving while adding four touchdowns.

Dallas’ defense did not see a whole lot of McCaffrey in the playoffs last season, as he was limited due to a calf strain.

Any talk of finding extended rest time for McCaffrey will have to wait at least another week.

2, DT Javon Hargrave

The early returns indicate the 49ers made a wise decision when they signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million contract as a free agent.

Hargrave ranks second on the 49ers with two sacks and 17 quarterback pressures.

And playing three seasons in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles provided him with plenty of knowledge on the Cowboys.

“They’re one of the more talented teams in the league, so there are certain things you can get away with in some games that you can’t get away with in this game,” Hargrave said. “We just have to be on point with everything we do.”

He sees the vast majority of his snaps at right defensive tackle, which would match him up against Dallas’ best offensive lineman: left guard Tyler Smith.

The winner of the Hargrave-Smith head-to-head matchup will help set the tone, as the Cowboys will want to show a commitment to running the ball to control the game and open things up for their passing game.

1, QB Brock Purdy

Above all the other things he has done so well since entering the 49ers’ starting lineup in December, Brock Purdy has been able to avoid critical mistakes.

He has a streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception. The Cowboys generate pressure on the quarterback and forcing takeaways figures greatly into their recipe for success.

When the teams met in the second round of the NFC playoffs in January, Purdy had (for him) a pedestrian game. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards and no interceptions. Purdy said it was his toughest game.

“They have a really good defense, and there were times when the pass rush or my rhythm, something just felt off in that game,” Purdy said.

The Cowboys rank No. 1 in the league with takeaway-giveaway differential of plus-9. They have seven interceptions through four games.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 19-12 victory because Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and Purdy took care of the football.

And the Cowboys' best hope of coming into Levi’s Stadium and leaving with a victory will be if they can force Purdy into some uncharacteristic giveaways.

