49ers' Hargrave familiar with ‘talented' Cowboys team

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ defensive line will meet their match Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

And nobody knows that as well as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who is in his first season with the 49ers after playing the Cowboys twice a season for the past three years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They’ve committed to the run and a lot of quick (passing) game,” Hargrave told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “They’re leaning on the offensive line, and they’re winning them games.”

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith missed the past two games with a knee sprain, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones described Smith’s status as “iffy” on an appearance Thursday morning on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys’ offensive line has been in flux due to injuries. Last season, rookie Tyler Smith mostly played left tackle in Tyron Smith’s absence. This season, he has been a dominating presence at left guard, ranking at the top of his position in PFF’s grading system.

“I feel I’ve played against all of them who’s out there,” Hargrave said. “Of course, Tyler Smith switched to guard now. But they definitely work good together. They’re a great offensive line. One of the better in the league.”

And the same can be said about Hargrave, whom the 49ers signed in the offseason to a three-year, $39 million contract. He has fit in nicely along the tight-knit defensive line — a unit he says gives off “college vibes” with how the group has bonded.

Hargrave ranks second on the team with two sacks through four games and 17 quarterback pressures. Drake Jackson leads the 49ers with three sacks, all coming in the Week 1 win at Pittsburgh. And Nick Bosa has 20 pressures.

Hargrave and the 49ers will face their stiffest challenge of the young season against the Cowboys.

“They’re one of the more talented teams in the league, so there are certain things you can get away with in some games that you can’t get away with in this game,” Hargrave said. “We just have to be on point with everything we do.”

The two of the more intriguing games on the 49ers’ schedule are, of course, this prime-time matchup against Dallas and at Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

The 49ers and Hargrave’s former team, the Eagles, are the last two unbeaten teams in the league.

“It’s funny to see that,” Hargrave said. “I’m happy for those boys until we play them. Then, it is what it is.”

