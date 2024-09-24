Eye-opening stat shows 49ers' alarming offensive line outlier

While there are plenty of issues with the 49ers as of late, one alarming offensive line stat stands out.

Per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, citing the ESPN Analytics database, the San Francisco O-line has one big outlier in pass block win rate with tackle Colton McKivitz at 81.6 percent, 53rd among all NFL offensive tackles.

ESPN's pass rush win rate metric is defined by "how often a pass rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds," while the pass block win rate metric "conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer."

This is significant considering the rest of the 49ers' offensive line is playing exceptionally well, with Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Dominick Puni and Jake Brendel all ranking within the top 20 for their respective positions. McKivitz’s play is one of many reasons why the 49ers' offense has looked out of sync three games into the 2024 NFL season.

Without superstar playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel due to injuries, San Francisco must rely on quarterback Brock Purdy to make things happen on offense. While Williams is one of the elite protectors in the NFL, the leaky protection from McKivitz puts Purdy in a difficult position as defenses around the league will bring extra pressure.

Keeping Purdy healthy and upright in the pocket will be critical as San Francisco looks to salvage a season that is in danger of slipping away.

While the 49ers will face a beatable New England Patriots team in Week 4, what follows is a particularly brutal stretch of games against some of the best teams in the NFL. With the Seattle Seahawks out to a 3-0 start in the NFC West, San Francisco can ill-afford any more setbacks and backbreaking losses.

Hopefully, the team can shore up its offensive deficiencies and get things back on track against the Patriots.

