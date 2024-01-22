49ers QB Purdy's brother, Chubba, changes SJSU commitment to Nevada

Chubba Purdy's plans to transfer to San Jose State lasted just eight days.

The brother of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy announced Monday that he has changed his transfer portal commitment to the University of Nevada, six days after coach Brent Brennan left San Jose State to take the Arizona head-coaching job.

Blessed to be committing to The University of Nevada! pic.twitter.com/uH5IL7V3iO — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 22, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In the wake of Brennan leaving San Jose State, the school quickly hired former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, but that move wasn't enough to keep Purdy's commitment.

Nevada will be Chubba Purdy's third official college program after he spent 2020 and 2021 with the Florida State Seminoles before transferring to Nebraska, where he spent the last two seasons.

When the younger Purdy committed to San Jose State, it set up the scenario where both brothers were starting football games in the South Bay in 2024, but that won't be happening anymore.

Purdy, who also considered transferring to Cal, joins a Nevada program coming off a 2-10 season. Per Nevada Sports Network, the Wolf Pack has four returning quarterbacks, including three on scholarships -- Redshirt junior Brendon Lewis, redshirt sophomore A.J. Bianco, redshirt senior Shane Illingworth and redshirt freshman Jax Leatherwood.

Lewis, Blanco and Illingworth all saw playing time for Nevada during the 2023 season, so Purdy likely will join a quarterback competition for the 2024 NCAA season.

If Chubba Purdy is able to win Nevada's starting job and plays well for the Wolf Pack, he could find himself in a position to eventually join Brock in the NFL.