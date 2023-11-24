McCaffrey, Williams shocked by 49ers running back's latest record

SEATTLE — Another 49ers game means another record for Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns in the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field brought his season total to 11, which passes Frank Gore and five other former 49ers running backs for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Gore notched the record in 2009, while Derek Loville (1995), Ricky Watters (1993), Billy Kilmer (1961), J.D. Smith (1959), Joe Perry (1953) all preceded the University of Miami product.

After the 49ers' latest win, McCaffrey and star left tackle Trent Williams both were surprised the All-Pro running back set yet another franchise record.

“Wow, dang, that’s crazy,” Williams said after the game. “He might be able to double it. I don’t know. Every week he is finding his way into that end zone. I guess we are all going to sit back and watch history happen and see how he takes it.”

While Williams was speaking to the media, McCaffrey himself walked by and was told about the record.

“What record?” McCaffrey asked. Once told, he gave credit to his left tackle.

“Nice. That’s his record, not mine,” McCaffrey said while pointing toward Williams.

It is clear that Williams and the offensive line contribute greatly to McCaffrey’s success, opening up lanes to run through. McCaffrey carried the ball 19 times for 114 yards on Thursday night while also catching five of his six targets for 25 yards.

Through 11 games, McCaffrey’s 939 rushing yards leads the NFL, as do his 11 rushing trips to the end zone. His 241 touches, 1,328 total yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns are also the top in the NFL.

“I’m super happy for him,” Williams said. “He deserves every bit of it. He is the hardest worker on the team. Can’t say enough about him. He’s the only person who will be able to beat it next year.”

McCaffrey’s career-best rushing touchdown total of 15 was recorded in 2019 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He made history that year by becoming the third player in NFL history to record both 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

With six regular season games left ahead, Williams believes McCaffrey has the potential to double the previous record.

“The minimum 17, maybe 20,” Williams said with a smile.

