CMC breaks 49ers single-season rushing TD record vs. Seahawks

Another game, another 49ers franchise record for Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco's star running back stands alone in franchise lore with 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2023 NFL season -- the most ever by a 49ers player in a single campaign (h/t The Athletic's David Lombardi).

McCaffrey scored his 10th and 11th rushing touchdowns of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night at Lumen Field, with 1-yard and 8-yards scores in the second quarter.

Before Thursday's game, McCaffrey's nine rushing touchdowns this season placed him behind Joe Perry (1953), J.D. Smith (1959), Billy Kilmer (1961), Ricky Watters (1993), Derek Loville (1995) and Frank Gore (2009), each with 10 apiece, for No. 1 on the 49ers' all-time list.

But now McCaffrey stands alone with 11 after his scoring explosion in the first half of the divisional Thanksgiving clash, just a couple of weeks after his franchise-record touchdown streak came to an end at 17 games, tying the NFL record also held by Lenny Moore.

McCaffrey's dominance Thursday helped the 49ers take a 24-3 lead into halftime in Seattle, and he might not even be done yet.