Warriors coach Kerr receives honorary doctorate degree from UofA

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was living proof of that as he received an honorary doctorate degree in Humanities from his alma mater, the University of Arizona, on Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kerr played for the Wildcats from 1983 to 1988, earning Second Team All-American honors in 1988 as a prolific 3-point shooter and graduating that same year with a Bachelor of General Studies degree, with an emphasis on history, sociology and English.

In his time post-college, Kerr not only became an NBA champion as a player but as a coach, too, and has used his voice to advocate for social issues off the court and spearhead other philanthropic efforts benefitting a variety of causes. Kerr's mother, Ann-Zwicker Kerr-Adams, also received an honorary doctorate degree of Humane Letters, per the Arizona Daily Star.

As the Warriors coach prepares to lead Team USA this summer in the Paris Olympics, he now has another prestigious accomplishment to tout.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast